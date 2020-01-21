5th grader wins MLK oratory competition

DALLAS (KTVT/CNN) — Martin Luther King Junior’s legacy was honored with a speech competition in Dallas.

Elementary school students channeled the late civil rights leader’s passion and charisma with original speeches.

The theme was what students think could have been Dr. King’s vision for America in 2020.

The winner was a fifth grader named Colin Harris, who attends the JP Sparks Math, Science, and Technology Vanguard in Dallas.

He says Martin Luther King’s vision for 2020 would be for us to love one another.

“In order to meet that vision, we would have to listen to one another, have compassion for each other,” Harris said.

The fifth grader competed against 100 students from the Dallas area.

The Foley and Lardner Oratory Competition has been held every year since 1993 as part of Martin Luther King, Jr. day.