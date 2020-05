BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fifth nursing home resident has now died in Brownwood in relations to COVID-19.

According to the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department, all five who died were residents of the same nursing home where an outbreak started last month.

A total of 13 people in the County have tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 336 people have been tested, with 282 negatives, 13 pending and 11 recoveries.