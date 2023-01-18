ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Filings for Abilene City Council’s elections opened Wednesday, and there is already some competition for the open mayor’s seat as well as two seats on city council.

For the next General Election on May 6, the following candidates have submitted their applications:

Ryan Goodwin for mayor

Weldon Hurt for mayor

Scott Beard for place 4

Brian Yates for place 4

Shawnte Fleming for place 3

James Sargent for place 3

Mayor Anthony Williams announced last November that he would not be running for reelection this year. Instead, Mayor Williams has joined the transition team for Dr. Dawn Buckingham, Texas Land Commissioner.

Just days after Mayor Williams’ announcement, Weldon Hurt, current place 4 seat holder, said he wants to be mayor and, in turn, would not be seeking reelection in his position.

Also running for mayor is Ryan Goodwin, with Protect ABI Families.

With place 4 open, Scott Beard, Pastor at Fountaingate Fellowship, announced his plans to run last November, as well. Colonel Brian Yates, former Director of Abilene Aero, will also appear on the ballot come May.

Current seat holder for place 3 on Abilene City Council belongs to Donna Albus, but she is not running for reelection this year. Shawnte Fleming, Founder and President of Let Us Breathe, announced Monday via Facebook that she would be running for place 3. Lastly, James Sargent of Sargent’s Granite & Tile, will appear on the ballot. He last ran against place 5 councilman Kyle McAlister in the 2022 General Election.

To run for a City of Abilene office, you must meet the following requirements:

Be at least 21 years old

Be a citizen and qualified voter of the State of Texas and City of Abilene

Not hold any other office under city government

Have not been determined as mentally unfit in a court of law

Have not been convicted of a felony

Qualified contenders will have until February 17 to file for the open seats of places 3 and 4 on Abilene City Council and mayor. Click here to learn more about filing or to see an updated list of who is running for local office.