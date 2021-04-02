6 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six COVID-19 cases and 1 new death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 6 cases, 2 came from PCR tests, and 4 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 9 people hospitalized.

The latest death reported is a female in her 90s.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,411 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 159 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: