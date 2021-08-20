6 COVID-19 deaths, 186 new cases reported in Brown Co. for past week

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting 186 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths for the past week.

There have been 150 total COVID-19 deaths reported for Brown County. The latest individuals who died after contracting the virus are:

Male in his 50s

Male in his 70s

Female in her 70s

Male in his 80s

Female in her 80s, nursing home resident

Female in her 90s, nursing home resident

New COVID-19 cases reported weekly in Brown County

There are 13 people currently hospitalized in Brownwood with the virus.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 13,601 (247 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 11,513 (121 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 35.00%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination.

Of the total number of cases reported this week, 19 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and sever symptom breakthrough cases.

The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older. Vaccinations are available by appointment at the Health Department. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.