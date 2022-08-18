ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday.
According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon.
The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh.
This was the sixth earthquake recorded in the Big Country in less than a week.
Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the following information about each of the earthquakes:
- August 18 (2:49 p.m.) – magnitude 2.1
- 11.3 miles north northeast of Hermleigh
- 15.3 miles east northeast of Snyder
- 25.9 miles northwest of Sweetwater
- 58.7 miles west northwest of Abilene
- August 17 (6:19 a.m.) – magnitude 3.1
- 11.5 miles southwest of Hermleigh
- 16.1 miles west southwest of Snyder
- 57.8 miles east southeast of Abilene
- August 16 (7:30 p.m.) – magnitude 3.8
- 10.8 miles of south southwest of Hermleigh
- 15.2 miles west southwest of Snyder
- 25.5 miles southeast of Sweetwater
- 58.5 miles east southeast of Abilene
- August 16 (7:29 a.m.) – magnitude 3.0
- 11 miles south southwest of Hermleigh
- 15.5 miles west southwest of Snyder
- 25.3 miles southeast of Sweetwater
- 58.2 miles east southeast of Abilene
- August 15 (8:22 a.m.) – magnitude 2.6
- 5.6 miles south southwest of Hermleigh
- 11.9 miles west of Snyder
- 24.1 miles southeast of Sweetwater
Another 2.2 magnitude quake was recorded just before 11:00 Thursday morning, about 44 miles southwest of Snyder.