ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A sixth earthquake this week was recorded about 60 miles outside of Abilene Thursday.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit the Big Country just before 3:00 Thursday afternoon.

The quake was recorded at 59 miles northwest of Abilene, and just 11 miles northeast of Hermleigh.

This was the sixth earthquake recorded in the Big Country in less than a week.

Data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the following information about each of the earthquakes:

August 18 (2:49 p.m.) – magnitude 2.1 11.3 miles north northeast of Hermleigh 15.3 miles east northeast of Snyder 25.9 miles northwest of Sweetwater 58.7 miles west northwest of Abilene

August 17 (6:19 a.m.) – magnitude 3.1 11.5 miles southwest of Hermleigh 16.1 miles west southwest of Snyder 57.8 miles east southeast of Abilene

August 16 (7:30 p.m.) – magnitude 3.8 10.8 miles of south southwest of Hermleigh 15.2 miles west southwest of Snyder 25.5 miles southeast of Sweetwater 58.5 miles east southeast of Abilene

August 16 (7:29 a.m.) – magnitude 3.0 11 miles south southwest of Hermleigh 15.5 miles west southwest of Snyder 25.3 miles southeast of Sweetwater 58.2 miles east southeast of Abilene

August 15 (8:22 a.m.) – magnitude 2.6 5.6 miles south southwest of Hermleigh 11.9 miles west of Snyder 24.1 miles southeast of Sweetwater



Another 2.2 magnitude quake was recorded just before 11:00 Thursday morning, about 44 miles southwest of Snyder.