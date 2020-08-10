6 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 23 hospitalizations

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Latest coronavirus numbers from Abilene and Taylor County show 6 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new recoveries. The total number of active cases is 530.

The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District on Monday reported no new PCR-tested cases and 6 new antigen-tested cases. The cumulative total for the year in Taylor County is now 1,755 cases.

Hospitalizations in Taylor County are now at 23. Of those 23, 14 are residents of the county, and 9 are not.

Thirteen additional people were marked as recovered in the newly released data. The total of recovered patients is now 1,202.