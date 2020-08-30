6 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 32 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene and the Taylor County Health District report 6 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases is now 355.

Statistics released Sunday show that all of the new cases are from antigen tests.

As of August 28, 28 residents and 10 staff members had tested positive. These results are still being incorporated into the City’s daily number reports.

According to the City of Abilene social media post, the 35th COVID-19 related death reported on Saturday, August 29, was a male in his 60s with pre-existing conditions.

Thirty-two patients recovered, but 20 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 2,402 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: