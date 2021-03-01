6 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six new COVID-19 cases and an additional death have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 6 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 6 are from antigen tests.

The new death is a male in his 60s. It is unknown if he had any pre-existing health conditions.

Twenty-five patients recovered, but 24 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,166 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 691 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: