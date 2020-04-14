6 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 74

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported six new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 74.

The city reports 1118 tests have been conducted, with 137 test results still pending, and negative 907 results.

New positives include:

Case 69: F, 50s, self-isolated, pending

Case 70: M, 40s, self-isolated, pending

Case 71: F, 30s, self-isolated, pending

Case 72: F, 50s, self-isolated, pending

Case 73: M, 40s, self-isolated, contact with confirmed case

Case 74: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending

According to the last data released by the city of Abilene, 12 people have recovered.

There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.