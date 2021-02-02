6 new COVID-19 related deaths in Taylor County, 37 new cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 37 new positives, six deaths, and 215 COVID-19 recoveries are being reported by the Abilene-Taylor County Health District.

The six deaths include a male in his 80s, a male in his 60s, a female in her 90s, a female in her 60s, a female in her 80s, and a female in her 70s. The number of deaths stemming from COVID-19 now total 285.

According to the health district, hospitalizations in Taylor County total 58, of which 42 are Taylor County residents and 16 are from out of the county.

In the county, there are now 2,052 active cases.

More information can be seen on the graphic provided by the City of Abilene below.