6 new deaths reported as new COVID-19 cases reach highest-ever weekly total in Brown Co.

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Brownwood/Brown County Health Department is reporting the highest weekly total of new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths.

The health department says the 319 new COVID-19 cases reported this past week is the most since the week ending Jan. 8, 2021, when there were 297.

The six new COVID-19 deaths in Brown County break down into the following demographics:

Female in her 50s

2 men in their 50s,

Female in her 60s

Male in his 70s

Female in her 80s

There have now been 156 total COVID-19 deaths in Brown County.

The 319 cases are up significantly from the 186 reported in the county last week.

There are currently 387 active cases in Brown County, up from 249 last week.

Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood is operating a COVID-19 screening clinic with no cost testing. Individuals should text “covidhelp” to 325-216-4824 to utilize this service.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Brown County:

People with at least one dose – 13,948 (347 additional)

People fully vaccinated – 11,875 (362 additional)

Percentage of people 12+ fully vaccinated – 36.10%

30,883 is the estimated number of Brown County residents eligible for vaccination. The Brownwood-Brown County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all youth ages 12 years or older and adults age 18 years old or older. There is no charge or fee for a COVID-19 vaccination. Please call 325-646-0554 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.