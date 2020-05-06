6 new employees at Middleton, Robertson units test positive for COVID-19

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of six new employees from the Middleton and Robertson prison units in Jones County have tested positive for COVID-19.

The total combined number of cases for inmates and employees at the prisons are now up to 101.

There are now eight employees who have tested positive at Middleton, up from four Tuesday, and 11 at Robertson, up from nine.

There were no newly-reported cases for inmates at either unit, but there are nine pending tests on inmates at Middleton and six at Robertson.

Data on pending tests for employees is not available.