6-year-old Abilene boy celebrates birthday with surprise parade

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, it’s hard to spend time with family and friends, much less celebrate a birthday. However, the family of birthday boy Jeter Ford wasn’t going to let him go without a celebration.

Jeter was met with a parade on his street involving his family and friends and grabbed gifts from a few of the cars. His grandparents, James and Esther Walker put together the celebration. James was happy it became a success.

“It says a lot because it was last second. It was last night when we decided to do it, so it was great. They were all willing to come out and do it. Not only my family, but a neighbor also who knows Jeter real well,” James Walker said.

On this day, Jeter turns six.