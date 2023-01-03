Brownwood, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been indicted in the 42-year-old cold case murder of Donna Mae Inlow.

According to the Brownwood Bulletin in the December session, the Brown County Grand Jury returned an indictment for capital murder against 61-year-old Pablo Figueroa.

The indictment alleges that on April 27, 1981, Figueroa caused Inlow’s death by “stabbing or puncturing her chest with a knife or sharp object” while committing the offense of robbery, aggravated sexual assault, or burglary.

According to earlier media accounts, Inlow was 73 when she was stabbed to death in her family-owned business (Inlow’s Shoe Store) in downtown Brownwood.

The indictment also states Figueroa was convicted of criminal mischief in Zavala County two years following the murder of Donna Mae Inlow in 1983 and of burglary of a habitation in 1993 in Zavala County.

First Assistant District Attorney Elisha Bird could not comment on the details of the indictment along with the details about Figeroa, his location, or what led to his indictment.