63rd COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 13 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 63rd COVID-19-related death and 13 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County. There are now 899 active cases.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 13 new cases, 4 are from PCR tests and 9 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the newest death is a female in her 80’s with preexisting health conditions.

13 patients recovered, but 37 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,780 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: