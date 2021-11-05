65-Year-Old Walmart greeter following passion for performance

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- 65 year old Michael Pointer says music has always played a large role in his life, as he puts it “I saw James Brown in concert when I was like 11 and since then I couldn’t resist it.”

He has been working at the Abilene Walmart Neighborhood Market on Ambler street for a little over a year as a greeter at the front door. He says he loves seeing smiling faces and getting to know the regulars. He occupies his downtime writing music. A hobby that began in his hometown of Fort Worth.

Pointer age 12 meets Then Texas Governor John Connally (1968)

“I was with the Texas Boys Choir for three years. Then I went into singing with local bands and stuff like that and started song writing”

He continued to write, perform, and record throughout the 70s, 80s, 90s, 00s, and 10s. His most recent piece “Walmart Now” is a jingle of sorts he says he came up with while working.

“I wrote it from a song that I wrote back in 1978. I’ve been writing a while. Then these lyrics started to come you know? We got what you want we got what you need.” Pointer says.

This song like all of his others is a passion project Pointer fills his time with when he isn’t on the clock. He paid for a professional recording “Walmart Now” in Fort Worth, he sings all the vocals and he hired a backing band to fill out the song.

“I’m 65 years old so you know it’s time for me to just kind of take it easy but I still have the desire to perform” Pointer said.

And though he may have slowed down a bit, the dream of that young man from Fort Worth hasn’t been forgotten.

“Right now the dream is to write and record songs for individuals in the industry and to also have one shot at a tour to promote a hit record” Says Pointer.

But until the spotlight finds him, Michael says he will continue to share his music with whoever cares to listen. Hoping his message will shine through.



“That love is real, and there’s always a good reason to live, that’s what I want people to take from my songs. To see the joy in life.” Said Pointer.

As of now Michael has no means of getting his music to the public. He says he can be reached to discuss his music at 817-679-1101