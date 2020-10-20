65th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 71 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 65th COVID-19-related death and 71 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County. A total of 937 cases remain active.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 71 new cases, 28 are from PCR tests and 43 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a male in his 90’s with preexisting health conditions.

Twenty-eight patients recovered, but 37 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,871 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: