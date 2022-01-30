EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $6,127,806.

Our officers’ vigilance and experience led to these significant drug seizures which kept these dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities. tater ortiz, port director brownsville port of entry

The first seizure took place on Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Los Indios International Bridge when a 19-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2010 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive imaging system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered eight packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 19.88 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The second seizure took place on Monday, Jan. 24, at the Veterans International Bridge when a 25-year-old male United States citizen who resides in Mission, Texas, applied for entry into the United States driving a 2004 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive imaging system (NII), CBP officers discovered 35 packages hidden within the 2004 Ford. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 298.72 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizures is approximately $153,340, and $5,974,466 respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicles, arrested the travelers and turned them over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

