ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man arrested for robbing an Abilene 7-Eleven store Sunday was found hiding out in an attic with multiple warrants for his arrest.

Sunday morning, an officer with the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to a report from a clerk at the 7-Eleven convenience store on East Highway 80, detailing that a man had taken cash and ran off on foot.

According to the arrest report, the man accused of robbing the convenience store was described as a black man wearing a red raincoat.

A responding APD officer said they saw a man matching the clerk’s description, walking in the opposite direction of the store.

Carlos Lamar Smith of Abilene was later found hiding in the attic of an apartment near the 7-Eleven, and promptly arrested.

Police said they discovered that Smith had multiple robbery warrants for his arrest dating back to October 2021:

6 counts of 2nd Degree Felony Robbery ($25,000/ea bond)

Burglary of a Building ($25,000 bond)

Burglary of a Building ($20,000 bond)

Evading Arrest ($2,500 surety bond)

Smith was arrested Sunday and charged with Robbery and Evasion of Arrest.