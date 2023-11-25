HAWLEY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint Saturday evening.

Jones County Telecommunications Division received a phone call about an aggravated robbery at approximately 5:00 p.m. on November 25.

According to a press release, a man armed with a handgun entered the 7-Eleven store at 435 East Access Road in Hawley. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement has issued a request to the public to aid in locating the suspect. The suspect is a white male and is believed to be 6 feet to 6’4 in height. He was last seen wearing tan pants along with a green, white and grey camouflage hoodie.

If you encounter this individual, please immediately contact authorities, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Additionally, if you have any information about the incident, please contact the non-emergency line of the Jones County Telecommunications Division at (325) 823-4604.