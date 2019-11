AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a shooting at Hogg Penn Club early Friday morning.

According to police, at about 2:45 a.m., officers arrived at Hogg Penn and found a 41-year-old female at the club suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Six more victims were taken to local hospitals.

Officers found several shell casings in the club but were unable to get a description of the shooter.