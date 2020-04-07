7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 112 tests still pending

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, making the total number of positive cases 38.

According to the City of Abilene, 695 tests have been conducted, with 112 test results still pending. 545 tests have resulted negative.

New positives include:

– Female, 20s, self-isolated, investigation pending.

– Female, 40s, hospitalized, investigation pending.

– Female, 40s, self-isolated, investigation pending.

– Female, 70s, self-isolated, investigation pending.

– Female, 50s, self-isolated, investigation pending.

– Male, under 18, self-isolated, investigation pending.

– Female, 20s, self-isolated, contact with confirmed case.

Additional information was also released Tuesday afternoon by the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District. The new data shows that 3 people have already recovered from the deadly virus, the age range of the people infected, and the transmission type which suggests that most cases have been local transmission.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District reported the first COVID-19 related death for Taylor County on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

The patient confirmed with COVID-19 passed away in Hendrick Medical Center.

The City of Abilene will release new COVID-19 numbers daily.