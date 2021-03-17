7 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven COVID-19 cases and 23 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 7 new cases, 3 are from PCR tests and 4 are from antigen tests.

Twenty-three patients recovered, but 15 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,331 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 331 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: