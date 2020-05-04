7 new COVID-19 cases in Abilene, total of 356

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 7 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Taylor County, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to 356. According to the city, a total of 2873 tests have been administered, 129 people have recovered, and 5 deaths have been confirmed.

The COVID-19 testing numbers from the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District for May 4, 2020 show 10 new recoveries, bringing the total number of current active cases down to 222.

Most Abilene COVID-19 patients are in self-isolation, however, several are hospitalized and five are deceased.

A report from the New York Times showed Abilene as having one of the fastest-growing COVID-19 case rates.

Abilene had the 4th highest growth rate in the nation and the number one spot in Texas, beating out the only other city listed in the Lone Star State – Amarillo.

Free COVID-19 testing will be taking place in Taylor County for the next three days. Mobile testing will be available in Merkel on May 5, Buffalo Gap on May 6, and Lawn on May 7, for those who pre-qualify.

AbiMar Foods became a hotspot for the virus and contributed to the increase in positive cases. Since March 31, 10% of their entire workforce tested positive for COVID-19. All 500-600 employees were tested. The company resumed operations on April 21 after closing for one week.

Other Abilene locations connected to COVID-19 include DRI, the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District, Walmart on Southwest Drive, and the Robertson and Middleton Prison Units.

Locally, there has been an outbreak among first responders, with 41 Abilene Fire Department members testing positive and 13 Abilene Police Department members testing positive.

