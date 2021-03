ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A total of 7 new cases are being reported by the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District.

That brings the current active case count to 269.

No new deaths were reported and 35 new recoveries were reported on Saturday.

Since last March, Abilene and Taylor County have had a cumulative total of 15,347 reported cases of COVID-19.

Since then, 380 deaths have been reported.