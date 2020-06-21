7 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, total of 289

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19.

The new positive results bring the total number of cases reported in the county to 289.

A total of 7,494 tests have been conducted, and 246 have recovered, bringing the active number of cases to 38.

There are currently two COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Further demographic information can be found in the image below.

Latest COVID-19 testing numbers as of June 21, 2020
Expanded statistics for COVID-19 cases as of June 21, 2020

