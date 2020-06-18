7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — There are seven new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County.

The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District says the seven new cases, combined with one additional recovery, boosts the active number of cases to 17.

There have been a total of 268 cases in the county, and 7,310 tests have been conducted.

No one in Taylor County is currently hospitalized with coronavirus, according to the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District.

Further demographic information can be found in the graphic below.