7 new COVID-19 confirmed cases at immigration facility in Anson

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven additional detainees at the Bluebonnet Immigrations Processing Facility in Anson have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total of Coronavirus cases in Jones County to 12.

According to a press release issued Sunday night by County Judge Dale Spurgin, 7 of the 26 detainees tested have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, the other 19 are awaiting results and continue to be isolated.

All 26 detainees tested had been housed in the same unit as the detainee that tested positive last week.

“The report does not contain confirmed cases at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) Robertson and Middleton unit in Jones County,” said County Judge Dale Spurgin. “Those cases will be added when the Jones County Health Authority receives written reports from TDCJ.