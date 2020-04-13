7 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 68

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 68.

The city reports 1028 tests have been conducted, with 156 test results still pending, and 804 negative results.

Detail of COVID-19 testing numbers for April 13, 2020

New positives include:

  • Case 62: M, 30s, self-isolated, contact w/ confirmed case
  • Case 63: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation
  • Case 64: M, 30s, self-isolated, pending investigation
  • Case 65: M, 50s, self-isolated, pending investigation
  • Case 66: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation
  • Case 67: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation
  • Case 68: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation

Another person has recovered since the last data was released, bringing the number of recoveries in Abilene to 12.

There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.

