7 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in Taylor County, total of 68

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Abilene reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Monday, pushing the total number of positive cases to 68.
The city reports 1028 tests have been conducted, with 156 test results still pending, and 804 negative results.
New positives include:
- Case 62: M, 30s, self-isolated, contact w/ confirmed case
- Case 63: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation
- Case 64: M, 30s, self-isolated, pending investigation
- Case 65: M, 50s, self-isolated, pending investigation
- Case 66: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation
- Case 67: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation
- Case 68: M, 20s, self-isolated, pending investigation
Another person has recovered since the last data was released, bringing the number of recoveries in Abilene to 12.
There has still only been one COVID-19 related death reported in the Key City.
- As gun sales surge, lawmakers aim to shore up background checks
- Walmart customers can now use SNAP benefits with Grocery Pickup
- White House coronavirus task force plans Monday briefing
- Trump vs. US governors: Who decides when states reopen?
- Heart problems spur partial stop of study using malaria drug to treat coronavirus