7 new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Taylor County, 196 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY (KTAB/KRBC) – Seven new COVID-19-related deaths and 196 positive cases have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 196 new cases, 72 are from PCR tests and 124 are from antigen tests.

According to the Abilene Taylor County Health District, the newest deaths were reported over the last 15 days and were just received.

The newest deaths are a male in his 30s, a female in her 50s, a male in his 70s, a female in her 80s, and a male in his 80s, all with pre-existing health conditions; additionally, a male and a female in their 80s were reported dead, it is unknown if they had any pre-existing health conditions.

Fifty-two patients recovered, but according to Hendrick Health, 113 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

According to Hendrick Health, Abilene/Taylor County is now closer to “Level 6: Emergency Economic Shutdown.” There are 0 available ICU beds in Hendrick., and 14.17% COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for Trauma Service Area D.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 7,654 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 2,847 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: