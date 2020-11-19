7 new deaths added in Taylor County, 143 new COVID-19 cases

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Seven new deaths are being added to the cumulative total of deaths in Taylor County related to COVID-19.

The total number of deaths related to the coronavirus is now 97.

The seven new deaths added to the total were received over the last 10 days, the health district said.

The Abilene-Taylor County Health District on Thursday also reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 102 current total hospitalizations.

As of now, there are 2,304 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The seven new deaths reported included: 1 female in her 70s, a 2 males in their 70s, 3 males in their 80s, and 1 male in his 90s, all with preexisting conditions.