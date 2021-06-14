7-year-old girl among 3 dead in fiery crash west of Winters

WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 7-year-old girl is among three dead after a fiery crash west of Winters.

Two other children are in critical condition after the Sunday night crash.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), 51-year-old Francisco Galvan Trevino, of San Antonio, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on State Highway 153 six miles west of Winters at 10:19 p.m. Sunday.

Trevino tried to pass several vehicles and crashed head on into a 2020 Ford Edge carrying five people, causing the Ford to catch fire.

DPS says 7-year-old Adalynn R. Muniz, 20-year-old Marisa B. Ramos, and 46-year-old Cissy L. Ramos, all of Plainview, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two girls, 9-year-old Kolbie Ramos and 12-year-old Keelie Ramos, also of Plainview, were taken to Hendrick Medical Center with critical injuries.

Trevino was wearing a seat belt and was taken to Hendrick Medical Center with serious injuries.

It is unknown if any of the occupants of the Ford Edge were wearing seat belts, according to DPS.

The crash is under investigation.