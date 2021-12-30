7-year old Merkel boy battles rare form of Leukemia

MERKEL, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mark Ian Sanchez was your average 7-year-old. He loved to play soccer and baseball with his father, run around with his friends and especially eat snacks. All that changed when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Beginning in late October, his father Homero Sanchez said Mark had never really gotten sick but noticed swollen lymph nodes. He was taken in and got clearance that his bloodwork was alright.

Something wasn’t right, though. A young boy who liked to snack wasn’t eating, which raised concerns with his parents.

Later, Mark was taken to the doctor after feeling bloated and pain in his stomach. Doctors believed it was constipation, but his parents said the diagnosis just didn’t seem right.

After a week and a half, Homero took his son back to the hospital after seeing minimal results for Mark’s stomach pain. More bloodwork was done, and they received the most devastating news any parent would hear.

7-year old Mark Ian Sanchez was diagnosed with a rare form of T-cell leukemia, which led to further complications like Bell’s Palsy.

Courtesy: Vidalia Flores. Mark Ian Sanchez in hospital

Mark was air-flighted to Dallas/Fort Worth on the night of November 28 and has been at Cook Children’s Hospital ever since.

This young boy went from playing at his school’s Thanksgiving party to wearing a hospital gown, seemingly in the blink of an eye.

Now, Mark is struggling to find strength. His mother, Vidalia Flores said that he cannot pick up his own water bottle.

He has gained and lost weight, a symptom of this form of Leukemia that spreads rapidly through the body.

Mark and his mother, 4-month old sister, and grandmother are all still in Fort Worth, awaiting some form of good news from the medical staff.

But Homero, owner of Burri-to-go in Merkel, had to come back and work because of escalating bills.

Homero said that being away from his son has been a constant battle, and through tears expressed his worry for his pride and joy.

“You know that’s my biggest thing, they’re just so little,” Homero said with tears welling up in his eyes. “I think of the worst thing, he hasn’t lived his life. Definitely don’t want to do that. I try to be positive, but the more I think about it, it brings back the scary thoughts. When you think of cancer, it’s so terminal and you know, it’s very life changing.”

Homero and Vidalia said they are unsure of how long the treatment process will be for Mark but know this will be a long road ahead for a strong young boy.

Their family has set up a GoFundMe page if you’d like to help them pay for food, hotel rooms and gas while Mark undergoes chemotherapy.

You can help by clicking this link.