7-year-old Texas girl with autism becomes trash collector

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) — Down this Pearland street is a home the garbage men know very well. Not because of their trash or because of their holiday decorations, but because of a little girl named Mary.

7-year-old Mary has autism, and she just loves the garbage truck.

“She comes out and we wave to them and they wave back. The guy honks at us and waves at us,” says Kathy Choate, Mary’s mom.

This has been ongoing for years, and the anticipation for Wednesdays and Saturdays is mutual, because the garbage men love Mary, too.

Over the weekend, a precious moment was captured on camera.

“He said, ‘We’ve been passing a few of these out around town and we have one saved just for her,'” Choate says.

Employees identified as Chris and James delivered a gift to little Mary: her very own Waste Management uniform, complete with a matching vest.

And you can bet Mary was very happy.

“Again, it’s so emotional because with her being autistic, we are so afraid of what her future would be like. We don’t want people to pick on her. We want people to treat her like everybody else. It just means the world to us,” Choate says.