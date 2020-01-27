70-layer dip breaks Guinness world record

Bush’s Beans is going big ahead of the big football showdown this Sunday.

The company created a 70-layer bean dip, which it says is a new Guinness world record.

It weighs more than 1,000 pounds, doubling the previous record that stood at 540.

Bush’s says 19 people worked 12 hours each to make the dip.

It contains 10 different seven-layer dip flavors including veggie, cuban, and fiesta layered on top of each other.

The dip was released ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, where seven-layer dips will feature prominently at many parties.

Bush’s says the 70-layer dip has been donated to a charitable organization.