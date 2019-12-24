71-year-old Albany woman uses boxing to stay active

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Seventy-one-year-old Tricia Kinnard from Albany meets with a personal trainer to learn various boxing techniques at Crunch Fitness in Abilene.

Kinnard said she has always found ways to stay active.

“I have bowled in the past,” said Kinnard. “I kayak now, hiked with my daughter in the Pacific Northwest. I have three younger brothers, and so I’m very competitive.”

But, she said she wanted to mix things up, turning to her affinity for boxing. She discovered Tyler Tennerson, a personal trainer and boxer, at a restaurant back in February, and she took the leap of asking him if he would train her.

“I love to watch boxing, but I really didn’t understand the mechanics of it, and when I found Tyler and he told me he was a boxer, it was like love at first sight for me,” said Kinnard.

For the past 10 months, Tennerson has trained Kinnard twice a week, teaching her different combinations and techniques.

“We hold mitts, so really just works on hand-eye coordination, cardiovascular health as well,” said Tennerson.

The sport is not only physically challenging, according to Kinnard.

“It’s not hard, but you have to think, because there’s different combinations different moves,” said Kinnard. “So, it’s not only good physically, but mentally too.”

The boxer said she wants to live to be 100, and no one is ever too old to be active.

“I’ve seen all ages in here, but I’d like to see more people my age come out,”said Kinnard. “Get out and move. Life’s too short. Don’t let it pass you by,” she says.