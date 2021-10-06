72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co., active cases continue decline

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 72 new COVID-19 cases.

Over the last seven days, 12.07% of those who have been tested have been positive, up from 9.84% reported on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,898 active cases, down from 2,005 reported on Tuesday. This is the seventh consecutive day active cases have dropped in Taylor County.

According to Hendrick Health, 61 patients in Taylor County are hospitalized with the virus, including 20 in the ICU.

There are 12 patients hospitalized in Brown County with COVID-19, including nine in the ICU. Of those 73 patients hospitalized, 61 have not been fully vaccinated. Of the 29 ICU patients, 28 are not fully vaccinated.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 62,532 people in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 53,981 have been fully vaccinated.

There have been 2,597 additional doses, or boosters, administered in the county since immunocompromised individuals were approved for the extra shots on Aug. 13, according to DSHS.