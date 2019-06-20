Blood drive competition honors fallen Abilene police officer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many Abilene residents and first responders honored a fallen officer Wednesday while giving the gift of life.

“Everybody always talks about Rodney as if there isn’t a continued legacy. This is his legacy right here, his family is his legacy so Rodney T. Holder is still very much alive in all of us,” says Abilene Police Chief Stan Standridge.

It’s been nine years since Abilene Police Officer Rodney T. Holder was killed in the line of duty.

“He was loving, kind, caring and I mean he just loved to have fun. He had fun at home and he had fun on his job. He loved what he did,” Kyler Holder, Rodney’s son, says.

His passion was in service, serving his community and those in need, including by giving blood, donating more than two gallons in his lifetime.

“My dad loved donating blood, he would donate every chance he got,” Kyler said.

So what better way to keep Officer Holder’s memory alive than through this blood drive?

“When he was donating blood he was saving lives, and so by having this blood drive in his honor, he is still saving lives to this day,” Kyler says.

While the purpose is honoring a fallen officer and saving lives, it also comes with a competitive edge.

The Abilene Police Department versus the Abilene Fire Department to see who can solicit the most donations.

“For every 25th citizen who comes in and donates, obviously for police, I will give them my challenge coin, obviously from the chief of police,” Standridge said.

Both teams brought out the big guns, and hoses.

“We are going to match the chief’s challenge and they are so much nicer than the chief’s coin. There is no surprise that the fire department would steal yet another good idea belonging to the police department,”

A great rivalry for a great cause.