75th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 34 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 75th COVID-19-related death and 34 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County. There are now 1,499 active cases.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 34 new cases, 24 are from PCR tests and 10 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a male in his 80’s with preexisting health conditions.

Thirty-seven patients recovered, but 52 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,798 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: