76th COVID-19 related death in Taylor County, 41 new cases

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 76th COVID-19-related death and 41 new positive cases have been reported in Taylor County. There are now 1,499 active cases.

Statistics released Monday show that of the 41 new cases, 4 are from PCR tests and 47 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the new death reported is a male in his 70’s with preexisting health conditions.

Forty patients recovered, but 56 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,839 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: