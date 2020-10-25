77 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 11 recoveries

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Seventy-seven new cases of COVID-19 and 11 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County; 1,167 cases remain active.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 77 new cases, 59 are from PCR tests and 18 are from antigen tests.

Eleven patients recovered, but 27 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 4,235 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: