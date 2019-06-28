Abilene business teaching people how to defend themselves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s something you think will never happen to you: being attacked by a stranger. But it does happen, and now there’s a a place in Abilene that is there to help you prepare for the worst: A Fair Advantage & Navarro Self Defense.

Violence is something we see everyday, either on the news, hearing about it from friends, family members, or maybe even you have been a victim before. A business in Abilene that provides classes teaching you how to be alert and ready when you face dangerous situations shared some advice that could help save your life.

Violent crime occurs every 26 seconds.

“One in five women are survivors of rape, one in three women are survivors of domestic violence, and 70 percent of adults are raped before they’re 17 years old, and I am one of these three statistics,” says Karen Lindsey, victim of violence.

These numbers seemingly continue to grow, and most of the time, the only way to prevent becoming a victim is to fight back and defend yourself.

“Fight with everything you have, because you get to that point to fight or flight,” Lindsey says.

Damsel is a company that provides services and items for self defense, but if you don’t have anything within reach, here are some tips about how to get out of danger.

“Turn around and go back inside. Another thing would be if you are walking and feel like someone is following you, turn and go the other direction, because that will prove whether they are following you or not. Rest yourself on the back of a bench or a wall, that way you can see people walk by but nobody is behind you,” Lindsey says.

But if you cant escape, you can learn to defend yourself. It doesn’t matter where or how you are attacked, you always have to be alert and ready to react just like a warrior.

Your size, age or gender don’t matter, there are always ways to defend yourself.

And for all the victims, Karen has a message.

“I tell them they are going to live, because the other alternative is to die from it. It doesn’t go overnight, but to be empowered to get out of the situation and to talk helps a lot,” she says.