7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base competing to become best of the best

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess Air Force Base is racing against time as they participated in the annual Global Strike Challenge (GSC) 2021.

Dyess is going head to head with not just themselves, but with other bases across the country.

There are two teams working together in the GSC, showcasing their combat capabilities through rigorous competition and teamwork.

With a live audience, SGT. Kelby Baldwin says it’s an honor to be recognized this way.

“It’s just different to have an audience and actually people watch us do what we do on a daily basis, so it’s actually a pretty nice feeling,” said SGT. Baldwin.

With so many young and talented faces in this competition, Master SGT. David Peralta says the younger generation is excelling.

“They’re so motivated, it’s inspiring. I’ve been in 20 years and some of these guys have been in 3 or 4 years. It’s inspiring because of how smart they are,” said Master SGT. Peralta.

While these airmen are battling it out for the best time across the nation, SSGT. Austen Fields says they’re hoping to prove they are the best of the best.

“That’s what we’re here for, so knowing that everything we did was right, and bombs were on target is the biggest thing for us. That’s the ultimate satisfaction,” said SSGT. Fields.

This year there are about 450 competitors that take part in GSC competitions, all at various locations.

Winners will be announced in December.