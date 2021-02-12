8 deaths, 54 new COVID-19 cases 106 recoveries reported in Taylor Co.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reporting 54 new COVID-19 cases, 8 additional deaths, and 106 recoveries.

Statistics released Friday show that of the 54 new cases, 26 are from PCR tests and 28 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths are two females in their 60s, two females in their 50s, a male and female both in their 70s, a male in his 50s, and a female in her 80s.

The health district is reporting 106 recoveries and 33 hospitalizations.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,862 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to date, 1,406 of which remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: