8 new COVID-19 case in Taylor County, 13 recoveries

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight new COVID-19 cases and 13 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Tuesday show that of the 8 new cases, 4 come from PCR tests, and 4 come from antigen tests.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,388 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 160 of these cases remain active, and nine patients remain hospitalized.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: