8 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Wednesday show that of the 8 cases, 0 came from PCR tests, and 8 came from antigen tests. Currently, there are 10 people hospitalized.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 15,366 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 204 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: