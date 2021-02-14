8 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 8 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 8 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths include three males in their 80s, one male in his 70s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 40s, a female in her 80s, and a female in her 50s. It is unknown if they had any pre-existing conditions.

Thirty-nine patients recovered, but 25 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,893 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,310 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: