8 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths reported in Taylor County

News
Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight new COVID-19 cases and 7 additional deaths have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Saturday show that of the 8 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 8 are from antigen tests.

A social media post reveals the latest deaths include three males in their 80s, one male in his 70s, one male in his 60s, one male in his 40s, a female in her 80s, and a female in her 50s. It is unknown if they had any pre-existing conditions.

Thirty-nine patients recovered, but 25 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 14,893 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. 1,310 of these cases remain active.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below:

February 14, 2021 COVID testing result numbers

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories