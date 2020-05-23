8 new COVID-19 cases in Scurry County, total of 19

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Scurry County health unit official confirms there are eight new cases of coronavirus in the county, two of the latest positive cases are law enforcement center employees.

A total of 19 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the County and 17 remain active.

Statistics previously shared on the county’s Emergency Management Facebook page originally reported finding 3 cases on Saturday afternoon but an additional 5 were found after results were shared.

All Scurry County law enforcement center personnel will be tested for COVID-19 this Monday. These 8 new cases were transferred from community spread.

Scurry County health officials urge the public to maintain safety practices and be extra vigilant this weekend if celebrating Memorial Day or graduations.

