8 new COVID-19 cases in Taylor County, 22 hospitalizations

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eight new cases of COVID-19 and 22 hospitalizations have been reported in Taylor County.

Statistics released Sunday show that of the 8 new cases, 0 are from PCR tests and 8 are from antigen tests.

Six patients recovered, but 22 remain hospitalized and their current conditions have not been disclosed.

Between the PCR and antigen tests, there have been 3,411 positive COVID-19 tests in Taylor County to-date. There are currently 661 active cases.

Additional information about the COVID-19 cases in Taylor County can be found in the graphic below: